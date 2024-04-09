2 die in road accident on NH-66 bypass road

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two persons died in a road accident on the NH-66 bypas road at Thampuranmukku under the Thumba police station limits in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased are Al Thahir, 20, of Manacaud and Suneesh, 29, of Thampuranmukku. The police said the mishap occurred when the overspeeding bike driven by Thahir knocked down Suneesh when the latter was crossing the road.

Suneesh fell several metres off the accident site in the impact. The duo died on the spot, while another Manacaud native, Al Aman, 19, who was riding a pillion, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. The Manacaud natives were travelling to have pre-dawn meals at a restaurant near Thampuranmukku. Suneesh, a local resident, was out to have tea. Thampuranmukku has been an accident-prone area for some time now, owing to the lack of speed barriers. The police sources said vehicles reached their peak speed while traversing the stretch.

“Vehicles travel at high speed through the stretch. Accidents are frequent here, especially due to the faulty road construction,” said a police officer.

Woman dies after being hit by bus

A 44-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding private bus at around 6am in Varkala on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Prathiba M of Kovilthottam, Anchuthengu. She was travelling from Kovilthodu to Varkala when she was hit by the private bus near Varkala railway station. She was on her way to see off her daughter, a nursing student in Kollam, to the railway station. The speeding private bus ‘Habeebi’ came from the opposite direction and hit her. On the impact of the collision, Prathiba was thrown onto the road. Though she was taken to a nearby hospital, her life could not be saved. The body was taken to Varkala Taluk hospital mortuary.