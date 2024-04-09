65-year-old gets triple life term for sexually assaulting minor girl

KOCHI : A 65-year-old man has been sentenced to triple life imprisonment and an additional 25 years in jail for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in Thoppumpady in 2018. The Ernakulam Pocso court judge K Soman has also slapped a fine of Rs 4.60 lakh on Sivan, of Santhome Colony, Mundamveli, Thoppumpady. The sentences shall run concurrently.

The incident occurred in May 2018 when the girl approached the accused, who is known to her, for auto fare to go to her rented house in Aroor. Instead of helping her, Sivan picked her up in his electric scooter and took her to a single-room house in Thoppumpady, where he sexually assaulted her. The Thoppumpady police registered a case based on the complaint of the victim and her family. The then inspector, Anoop N A, investigated the case and filed the chargesheet before the court. Special prosecutor P A Bindu appeared for the prosecution.

The accused shall first undergo the term sentences before the commencement of the life sentences which shall run concurrently. The period of detention already undergone by the accused is 635 days and it is allowed to be set off against the substantiative term of imprisonment, said the order. According to the prosecution, the accused shall undergo first 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and shall be in jail until death.

Meanwhile, the convict has also been named accused in another Pocso case registered by the Palluruthy police during the trial of this case.