A real Kerala story of imbibing Ramadan spirit for a ‘family member’

KOZHIKODE : Ramadan extols the spirit of peace and brotherhood. For esteemed poet and lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, the holy month is a time to cherish the unique bond he enjoys with his manager Jamshir. Every year since they were first introduced, 16 years ago, Kaithapram and his family have been arranging iftar for Jamshir and taking care of his special needs during the period of fasting.

Having entered Kaithapram’s life as a young boy, Jamshir has gone on to become the manager of Kalakendra, an institute for the performing arts run by the former. Jamshir is now an integral part of Kaithapram’s family. “When I first met Jamshir, he was very young and ill. The first thing I did was treat him. After his health improved, I helped with his education. Now, he is the manager of Kalakendra. More than that, he is a member of my family,” says Kaithapram.

Jamshir’s religious identity or practices never bothered Kaithapram or his family members. “We are all humans. Humanity does not take into consideration religious differences. Jamshir even has the liberty to enter my pooja room. There is a temple at Kalakendra, and it is Jamshir who manages its,” Kaithapram told TNIE.

Expressing his views on the controversial film The Kerala Story, Kaithapram said, “I haven’t seen the movie yet. But we must remember one thing: we Keralites have never been, nor will we ever be, separated by religion. Personally, religion has never mattered in my life,” he remarked. “I recently organised a programme called ‘Chandra-Soorya Utsav’ to celebrate the religious harmony in the state. ‘Chandra’ represents Ramadan, and ‘Soorya’ represents Vishu. I hosted an iftar party at Thiruvannur Aalthara and am planning a special event for Vishu as well. This is an example of the secular way of life we embrace.”

Reminiscing about his first encounter with Kaithapram, Jamshir said, “It was in 2008, while in 12th grade, that I first met Kaithapram sir. Since that day, I have spent my life in his house. When people ask me about my relationship with Kaithapram sir, I have only one answer: it’s all God’s will. God led me to Kaithapram sir. The happiness that I enjoy is a testament to our relationship,” said Jamshir. People who fight for religion should look to Kaithapram sir, who treats all people equally, regardless of their religion. For everyone in this family, all gods are equal, and humanity transcends religion, said Jamshir.