Actor assault: Survivor comes out against probe into leak of card details

KOCHI : The survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case has come out against the investigation conducted by the Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge into allegations that the memory card containing videos of the assault had been accessed without authorisation, and its contents copied and transmitted.

“Even though there is no direction to conduct the inquiry ‘in camera’, the judge conducted the probe in high secrecy without complying with the directions of the High Court and denying me an opportunity to participate in the proceedings, and without giving me any information about the probe,” the survivor alleged.

The revelation was made in a petition seeking a directive to the judge to issue certified copies of statements of persons who were examined in the inquiry. The survivor obtained a copy of the inquiry report on the HC’s directive.

She said that no prudent man could read the report without shock, surprise and pain. Furthermore, she claimed that the investigation that culminated in the report lacked legal and factual validity.

In a scathing attack on Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the case, the survivor alleged that the actor is unnecessarily interfering and making objections to deny her legitimate relief. Though the survivor approached the sessions court seeking a copy of the statements, her request was rejected on the basis that since the court addressed the HC in connection with the actions to be taken based on the findings in the inquiry, the deposition can’t be given.

The plea said the HC was directed to conduct the fact-finding inquiry permitting the survivor to participate as she is the most affected party in the matter. The objective of the inquiry was to take legal action against culprits after identifying them and collecting sufficient evidence, if necessary with the assistance of the police or any other agencies including cyber forensic experts. However, the inquiry was conducted sidelining the agencies that could give effective assistance and collect reliable evidence.