CAA will be annulled if INDIA bloc is voted to power: V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : At a time when the BJP has claimed that if voted to power it would make changes to constitutional law, the Congress state leadership has promised to cancel those laws which have been implemented against it.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan informed that Citizenship Amendment Act will be the first to be annulled by the INDIA bloc if voted to power. Satheesan was speaking after inaugurating a discussion on Congress manifesto at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Monday. Satheesan alleged that the BJP government has abandoned economic planning and instead is giving thrust to projects. When the Congress manifesto had come under flak from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP camp, the Congress state leadership decided to host an event to explain the party manifesto which saw experts from various sectors highlighting the points.

Taking potshots against the prime minister, Satheesan claimed that if planning was given priority earlier to ensure the country’s growth and development, now the Centre is coming up with projects for corporates on a large scale.

“Unfortunately the Centre is not considering people belonging to backward sections. It is not their focus at all. They aim at extracting commission while eying projects,” said Satheesan.

CWC leader Ramesh Chennithala, who presided over the programme, termed the Congress manifesto as a “magna carta” which provides justice to the people.

“The peoples’ views and their opinions garnered during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra have been included in the Congress manifesto. I am urging the people to come forward to end the decade-long misrule,” said Chennithala.

Congress state president in-charge M M Hassan recalled that there are 18 cases against Rahul Gandhi just because he spoke against CAA.

He added that no case was registered against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for speaking against CAA.