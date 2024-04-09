Cardiac surgeon Dr John K Vettath, who did Kerala's first heart surgery, passes away at 97

KOCHI: Dr John K Vettath, a leading cardiac surgeon who did Kerala's first heart surgery in the 1960s, passed away on Tuesday. He was 97.

A native of Mullanthuruthy in Ernakulam, Dr Vettath served at CMC Ludhiana, MGDM Hospital, Kangazha, Medical Mission Hospital, Kolenchery, and Lourdes Hospital, Kochi, before retiring at the age of 70.

He had retired "from surgery, not from life" after spending 46 years caring for the sick.

He was bestowed with the Indian Medical Association Award and Lifetime Achievement Award by the Association of Surgeons of India for the outstanding contribution to the Art and Science of retirement from the field of surgery.

Dr Vettath is survived by his wife Dr Naomi J. Vettath, a leading ophthalmologist, children Dr Mary Varghese, Ann Kurien, Mathew Vettath, Susan Koshy, sons-in-law Dr Kiron Varghese, Kurien Abraham, Koshy Oommen and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Mathew.

The funeral service will begin at his residence ('Vettath', Azad Road, Kaloor) at 9 am on Wednesday. The body will be laid to rest at the cemetery (Eloor) of the St George Orthodox Valiyapally, Palarivattom, after prayers at the church at 10 am.