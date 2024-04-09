Church retells ‘Kerala Story’; takes up ‘love jihad’ as topic for teen meeting

KOCHI : That the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church continues to maintain its stance that ‘love jihad’ does exist was strengthened when its Idukki eparchy prepared material that touched on the topic for students of classes XI and XII as part of a recent diocese-wide three-day gospel convention. The textbook also deals with issues sAuch as Christian morality, love and the importance of family. The eparchy also directed all parishes conducting the convention to screen the controversial movie, The Kerala Story, which also deals with the issue of ‘love jihad’, as a part of the event.

The 39-page booklet has a section dedicated to ‘love jihad’, which talks about how, in 2010, the DGP Jacob Punnoose-led police investigation, carried out on the insistence of then Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, revealed that rather than a concept, ‘love jihad’ was actually a militant group that even ordinary Muslims were wary of.

The material also cites statistics on religious conversions which it says was presented in the state assembly by former CM Oommen Chandy. It also talks of a vigilance investigation in 2016, which supposedly revealed that around 5,600 girls were taken – on the payment of money– by terrorist groups to be wives of their fighters.

The booklet also cautions adolescents of the pitfalls of blindly believing their so-called lovers who through their attractive looks and mild demeanour get close to them to fulfil their nefarious agenda.

Speaking to TNIE, Fr Jose Karivelickal, vicar general of Idukki eparchy, said, “The screening of the film and the lessons for the gospel convention were intended to spread awareness among youngsters of the pitfalls of love.”

“It was not targeted at any religious group. We are not aiming to propagate religious intolerance. They were just a means to make our children aware of the happenings around them. What’s wrong with screening a film that had been okayed by the censor board, which is a central government body? The mistake is in misinterpreting the reasons behind the screening,” he said. The book also touches on various questions like ‘what is love?’, ‘is it wrong to love?’, ‘why do the elders oppose your love?’, ‘what is the difference between love and infatuation?’, ‘what are the signs of good love?’ ‘is it right or wrong to fall in love in school?’, among others.

According to Fr Jacob Palackappilly, deputy secretary general of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), the screening of the film was purely for educational purposes.

“The film deals with a subject that has been much deliberated. Even the recently released film, Aadujeevitham, is based on a central theme. It highlights the pitiful lives of those who go to the Gulf for jobs. It paints a not-so-rosy picture and this is something that the people need to be aware of,” he added.

Idukki diocese media commission director Fr Jins Karackattu said the gospel convention is an annual programme organised during the summer vacation. “Since the basic theme of the booklet was ‘love’, a movie relating to the topic was also screened. The aim was to enable students to get a deeper understanding of the topic. Besides the assignments given in the booklet based on various activities, they were also asked to write a film review,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association & Alliance for Social Action (CASA) has called for the conduct of classes based on the booklet in all dioceses of the church. The organisation posted on its Facebook page that the step taken by the Idukki eparchy is in tandem with the times. “Idukki eparchy’s move needs to be a model for other dioceses, too,” the post read.

Questioning the ‘Story’

When The Kerala Story was released, filmmakers claimed it was based on years of research, though critics panned it as propaganda aimed to stoke religious disharmony and Islamophobia. Recently, the CPM and the Congress in Kerala lodged separate complaints with the Election Commission against Doordarshan’s decision to air the controversial movie, alleging it could potentially polarise society along religious lines and urged the poll panel to intervene and stop its screening.

However, the BJP claimed that the theme of the movie was relevant and wondered why the Left and the Congress were opposing it.

‘Move in tandem with the times’

