CPM cannot wash its hands of Panur blast: V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Within hours of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defending the CPM local leadership for attending the funeral of Panur bomb blast victim, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan lashed out against the party for “running away from the responsibility of the explosion”.

He reiterated that it was the CPM activists who made the bomb and also became victims of the blast.

The CPM leadership had been claiming from day one that they didn’t have any role in the incident. In a snide attack against this stand, Satheesan said it was a CPM worker who was killed in the blast, and their own workers who have sustained injuries and it’s the local party leadership who attended the funeral of the victim, Sherin.

“Even after all this, how can the CPM wash its hands off from the incident? In 2015, a similar blast occurred at East Chettakandi which claimed the lives of two persons. Later, during the CPM party Congress at Thrissur, their photos were exhibited as martyrs among 577 others”, said Satheesan.

He added that if the RSS were the CPM’s rival in the past, now they are sharing an excellent camaraderie.

Reiterating that the bomb was being made to target the Congress and the UDF leaders, Satheesan maintained that there is a secret pact between the CPM and the BJP.