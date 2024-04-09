Eleven-year-old boy from Manjeri captivates hearts with his paintings

MALAPPURAM : Sayyid Abdul Naheel R P, an 11-year-old from Manjeri, has become a sensation in the district by demonstrating exceptional talent in painting, and learning the skills solely through YouTube videos.

The child, who hasn’t got any training in painting, has so far painted more than 100 pictures, including those of Lord Sree Krishna, Jesus Christ, Buddha, Mona Lisa, Oommen Chandy, and actors Mammootty and Siddique.

“He started to show interest in drawing and painting when he was two-years old. However, during the Covid-19 lockdown, he started to watch YouTube videos to learn painting and started to paint more pictures. Later, he began to participate in competitions and win prizes. He has now started to paint the portraits of the people in our area as well,” said Sajitha, the mother of the child.

Naheel, a Class V student of Al Huda English School, Patterkulam, wants to donate his painting of Sree Krishna to Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple. He also wants to present his paintings to Dubai Sultan and entrepreneur M A Yusaf Ali.