INDIA bloc will form govt at the Centre: Ramesh Chennithala

The campaigning for Lok Sabha election is progressing. What is the Congress’ take on the situation in Kerala?

We are in a very comfortable position. People are totally unhappy with the Union and state governments. Both have been ignoring public sentiments. They don’t take people into confidence. Besides, no development is taking place. Corruption, violence and anti-people activities of the state government affect the people.

How do you think the BJP will perform in the state?

They don’t have space in Kerala. This time too, the BJP is not going to open account here. The fight is between the UDF and the LDF. People are looking for an alternative to BJP, and Congress is the only choice. People do appreciate the efforts of Rahul Gandhi. He is the only person fighting Narendra Modi.

What are the challenges before the Congress?

The biggest challenge is lack of money. The BJP government has frozen our accounts. Never in the history of India has such an incident happened. There is no level playing ground for the Opposition. This in itself is enough to tell how this government will work, if it comes back to power.

Democratic practices would be stifled weakening constitutional bodies. And they will overthrow the Constitution itself. It’s evident. The ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’ slogan itself is a call to change the Constitution. It’s not, however, going to happen. They want to change the Constitution, and inherent ethos, culture and plurality and federalism of our country.

But the BJP is very confident of coming back to power for a consecutive third term...

Reminds me of 2004. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government came up with the ‘India Shining’ campaign. People were mesmerised by the advertisements, but voted for the UPA. The same situation is now emerging.

Congress is accused of pursuing soft Hindutva. Even INDIA bloc allies allege that you cannot fight BJP’s Hindutva and oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act because of this.

That’s absurd. In fact, Congress is the only party with a clear ideology. What is the ideology of Communists. Could you even see this government as a Communist government. This is a bourgeois government. They are only helping corporates, big businessmen and people like that. Congress is the only party trying to preserve secularism in the country and fighting the BJP. Congress never adopted soft Hindutva. We respect all religions.

What about the CAA? Why does Congress criticise the CPM for raising CAA in campaign?

From the first day, we are opposing the CAA. I was the first person to raise this issue by approaching the Supreme Court. In 2019, when the CAA issue came up, there were several agitations. The CPM government registered hundreds of cases against them. When the election was declared, the cases were withdrawn. Pinarayi is not sincere on this issue.