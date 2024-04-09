INDIA bloc will form govt at the Centre: Ramesh Chennithala

The campaigning for Lok Sabha election is progressing. What is the Congress’ take on the situation in Kerala?
We are in a very comfortable position. People are totally unhappy with the Union and state governments. Both have been ignoring public sentiments. They don’t take people into confidence. Besides, no development is taking place. Corruption, violence and anti-people activities of the state government affect the people.
How do you think the BJP will perform in the state?
They don’t have space in Kerala. This time too, the BJP is not going to open account here. The fight is between the UDF and the LDF. People are looking for an alternative to BJP, and Congress is the only choice. People do appreciate the efforts of Rahul Gandhi. He is the only person fighting Narendra Modi.
What are the challenges before the Congress?
The biggest challenge is lack of money. The BJP government has frozen our accounts. Never in the history of India has such an incident happened. There is no level playing ground for the Opposition. This in itself is enough to tell how this government will work, if it comes back to power.
Democratic practices would be stifled weakening constitutional bodies. And they will overthrow the Constitution itself. It’s evident. The ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’ slogan itself is a call to change the Constitution. It’s not, however, going to happen. They want to change the Constitution, and inherent ethos, culture and plurality and federalism of our country.
But the BJP is very confident of coming back to power for a consecutive third term...
Reminds me of 2004. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government came up with the ‘India Shining’ campaign. People were mesmerised by the advertisements, but voted for the UPA. The same situation is now emerging.
Congress is accused of pursuing soft Hindutva. Even INDIA bloc allies allege that you cannot fight BJP’s Hindutva and oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act because of this.
That’s absurd. In fact, Congress is the only party with a clear ideology. What is the ideology of Communists. Could you even see this government as a Communist government. This is a bourgeois government. They are only helping corporates, big businessmen and people like that. Congress is the only party trying to preserve secularism in the country and fighting the BJP. Congress never adopted soft Hindutva. We respect all religions.
What about the CAA? Why does Congress criticise the CPM for raising CAA in campaign?
From the first day, we are opposing the CAA. I was the first person to raise this issue by approaching the Supreme Court. In 2019, when the CAA issue came up, there were several agitations. The CPM government registered hundreds of cases against them. When the election was declared, the cases were withdrawn. Pinarayi is not sincere on this issue.
Why Congress is hesitant to speak against CAA?
We have been speaking against CAA. Pinarayi did not move the Supreme Court on this issue. The IUML and I went to the SC against the CAA.
There’s an impression that only CPM tries to safeguard interests of the minority. There’s also criticism about the Congress’ silence on Ram temple issue?
Congress can take a decision only after discussions. On Ram mandir issue we discussed and decided not to attend the ceremony. We are not against Ram temple. But we oppose the consecration done by the Prime Minister and the BJP making it a political issue.
However, here the CPM only wants to appease the Muslim community. Why did Narendra Modi brought in CAA? It was to polarise people. Pinarayi is doing the same thing. Pinarayi wants Muslim vote, and Modi wants Hindu vote. Both want to polarise people. That is the danger.
Isn’t this something the Congress has always been doing?
The minorities in Kerala always stand with the Congress. Not only minorities, a large section of Hindus are also with the INDIA alliance. Congress is not into appeasing politics.
Is that the reason the Congress decided not to have Muslim League flags in Rahul’s procession in Wayanad?
No, not at all. League is the second largest party in the UDF. They have their own flags. Everyone respects their own flags. This time, as a new election campaign tactic, we decided to put Rahul Gandhi’s photos instead of flags. Everyone was carrying Rahul’s photo saying Rahul is in their mind. That was a well-designed campaign. But, they interpreted it in some other way.
During the last LS poll, there was a general impression that the Congress might come back. But this time, even the Congress is not confident as in 2019...
That’s not correct. This is only an impression created by the media, which is controlled by the corporates. They are trying to create a false impression. In fact Modi and Amit Shah are scared. That’s why they poach on even minor leaders from the Congress. In fact, people have faith in the INDIA alliance. There’s a huge probability for the alliance to come back to power.
The Nehru family has been contesting from Amethi and Raebareli for long. But this time around the Congress is not even clear whether someone from the family is contesting?
You just wait and see. It’s not just about Kerala. Elections in Uttar Pradesh come in the seventh phase. We are yet to finalise candidates for the third and fourth phases.
Is the UDF now facing a leadership vacuum?
Not at all. All of us are very active as a collective leadership. We are now a united lot. Unlike in the past, there are no issues within the UDF. We know that if we lose now, the future will be bleak for both the country and the state.
In 2019 and 2021, Ramesh Chennithala was the face of Congress. But now there’s no such face.
Now there’s a collective leadership by all of us. This will give good results.
You were replaced as Leader of Opposition in 2021 after you lost the assembly election. Was it due to lack of confidence by the High Command?
Not at all. The party lost the election. It was a setback. Then the leadership made a decision for a change of guard. I accepted it.
Oommen Chandy’s autobiography says you had majority in the Parliamentary party; even Chandy supported you?
It’s a fact. Oommen Chandy did support me. Anyway, past is past. Let’s move forward.
In this election, what are the four major political and ideological slogans that the Congress puts forward against the BJP?
Our manifesto says it very clearly. We want to protect the Constitution, Parliamentary Democracy and Secularism. We want to withdraw all black laws, including CAA, enacted by the BJP government. And to ensure a better life for the people, women, children, farmers and workers. Repealing Uniform Civil Code and reversing the decision on Article 370 are part of our agenda. Pinarayi has been making noise without reading this manifesto.
Who’s the PM face of the Congress?
Rahul Gandhi is the face of INDIA alliance. The Prime Ministerial candidate will be decided later.
Central neglect is one of the key campaign issues by the Left in this election. What’s the Congress’ take on this?
The present day crisis is the child of LDF; Thomas Isaac is the main culprit. When they took loans, we warned them time and again. We warned against off budget borrowing, Masala bond et al. But the government has been borrowing without any discretion. The entire process was mired in corruption and mismanagement. Such acts led to the present day financial crisis.
Is Congress in a direct fight with the BJP in any of the constituencies in Kerala?
I don’t think so. The BJP will end a poor third. Unlike other constituencies, it is in Thiruvananthapuram that they are trying their level best, using all their resources. But here too they are not going to win. Shashi Tharoor is going to win hands down.
What about Pathanamthitta where Anil Antony is contesting as BJP candidate?
He will end up a poor third. He has failed to make any impact.
What about Thrissur?
Since they have fielded a film star he’s getting some media attention. But that’s it. Nothing more.
Was putting Muraleedharan a wise decision, considering his history in Thrissur?
That Muraleedharan was different. He has now emerged as a good leader.
How do you look at Padmaja’s defection to BJP?
It was not a good decision for the family and the party. The party had given her ample opportunities.
There’s a constant flow from Congress to BJP. Your name too is doing the rounds?
It’s a conspiracy by the CPM. They are scared of us. I have always been with the Congress. I’m the only leader who stood with the Congress and never walked out of it.
Did BJP ever approach you?
No. They know that I’m an ardent Congressman. I’ll never cross over to their side. My party has given me my due. I became an MLA at the age of 25, minister at the age of 27. Four times MP, five times MLA. NSU state and national president, Youth Congress state and national president.
There’s a general impression that Chennithala as the Leader of Opposition didn’t get enough support from within the party.
I was doing my job. I don’t bother whether anyone supports me or not. History will prove what I have done.
Have you ever felt that the party should’ve supported you? That the party didn’t stand by you at a critical time? Even during CWC nomination, you were sidelined?
It’s a fact. But it doesn’t bother me. It happens at times. As a disciplined party worker, I obey my leadership and continue with party work.