20 Malayalis robbed on Yesvantpur-Kannur Express train

KOCHI : A major theft was reported on the 16527 Yesvantpur-Kannur Express en route to Kannur on Tuesday.

Around 20 Malayalis onboard the train that leaves Bangalore Yesvantpur Junction at 8pm and reaches Kannur Main at 9:45am lost valuables, including jewellery and mobile phones, worth lakhs.

Sources said the robbery took place inside the AC coaches of the train that piles under the Salem division.

It is suspected that the incident happened at night when the train was between Salam and Dharmapuri.

“As the passengers were in deep sleep, none of them saw or heard the robbers. The theft came to light after a few passengers went to the toilet and found discarded bags inside,” said the sources.

A gang operating from Selam is under the Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) scanner in connection with the incident. The location of the gang was ascertained by tracing a stolen iPhone. The RPF has initiated an investigation following complaints registered by the passengers.