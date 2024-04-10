Election 2024: Anil Antony terms father A K Antony ‘outdated’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : April 9, 2024 will probably go down as the saddest day in the life of A K Antony with his son Anil K Antony, who defected to the BJP and is the saffron party candidate from Pathanamthitta, scoffing at the Congress veteran, saying “some outdated leaders with outdated ideas are working for Sonia Gandhi and her family.”
“I feel pity for A K Antony. I have great respect for him. He is 84 years old. Even though he’s a former defence minister, he has been working for anti-national Gandhi family and speaking for an MP who defamed the armed forces. Those who are working for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are like dogs who keep barking at the moon,” Anil said, after his father endorsed Congress candidate from Pathanamthitta, Anto.
Earlier in the day, Antony told reporters at the Congress state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram that even if age and health issues prevented him from campaigning for the Congress candidate in Pathanamthitta, Anto would win comfortably.
“(The trend of) prominent Congress leaders’ children joining BJP is wrong. I did not want to talk about children. From KSU years, my position is that both family and politics are different compartments. The Congress is my religion... The golden years of BJP in Kerala are over. It was in the 2019 parliament election BJP had the golden years because of the Sabarimala women entry issue. In the 2024 election, BJP will finish third in all the Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala,” Antony said.
If Narendra Modi is reelected prime minister, “it will be the end of democracy in India,” and such a possibility should be averted at any cost, he said.
“Similarly, this election should be a judgment against the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s anti-people policies and actions,” Antony added.