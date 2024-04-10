Election 2024: Anil Antony terms father A K Antony ‘outdated’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : April 9, 2024 will probably go down as the saddest day in the life of A K Antony with his son Anil K Antony, who defected to the BJP and is the saffron party candidate from Pathanamthitta, scoffing at the Congress veteran, saying “some outdated leaders with outdated ideas are working for Sonia Gandhi and her family.”

“I feel pity for A K Antony. I have great respect for him. He is 84 years old. Even though he’s a former defence minister, he has been working for anti-national Gandhi family and speaking for an MP who defamed the armed forces. Those who are working for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are like dogs who keep barking at the moon,” Anil said, after his father endorsed Congress candidate from Pathanamthitta, Anto.

Earlier in the day, Antony told reporters at the Congress state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram that even if age and health issues prevented him from campaigning for the Congress candidate in Pathanamthitta, Anto would win comfortably.