Illegal plot development projects see rise, Kerala LSGs to act tough

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government has asked local self-government institutions to act tough on illegal plot development projects. This follows a report from the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) that a large number of projects were going unreported.

It said the authority received a large number of complaints from plot buyers who did not get promised infrastructure and facilities like roads.

The LSG Department, in a circular issued to secretaries of local self-governments, said stop memos should be issued if they receive information on illegal plot developments.

The secretary should direct the promoters to obtain development permits from the local body, and for large projects, a layout approval from the District Town Planner (DTP) as well.

All plot development projects require a development permit, the circular said. Projects with a land area exceeding 0.5 hectares require layout approval from the DTP. An additional layout approval from the LSG secretary is required in cases where the number of plots exceeds 10. The secretaries have been asked to display a public notice on the directives to the promoters. The circular should also be placed at the council meetings. When a development permit for plot development is issued, a copy of the permit shall be sent to the Secretary, KRERA. As per law, development of more than 500 sq m of land with subdivision into plots for residential, industrial, and commercial purposes with an intention to sell the units is a real estate project.

All such projects should be registered with the authority and violation would attract a penalty up to 10% of the project cost by the KRERA. The promoter would also face the risk of prosecution leading to a punishment of three years of imprisonment by the court.

