‘Implement laws to prevent fanatics from spreading hate’: Writer Benyamin

Communalism is the biggest threat our nation is facing, says Benyamin, one of Malayalis favourite writers. In TNIE’s Quick Five segment, the writer, who is currently basking in the success of the film-adaptation of his novel Aadujeevitham (Goat Days) shared with Anu Kuruvilla his thoughts on the upcoming general election and his expectations from the next government.

What does this election mean for you?

I consider this election very important with regard to the existence of our country and its future.

How do you analyse the last 10 years of the Modi government?

I see these 10 long years as a period that saw communalism rear its ugly head all over the country and gain traction.

What are your expectations from the new government?

People are living in fear today. I would expect the new government to alleviate those fears and ensure that every citizen is treated as an equal. I hope that the new government introduces a system to guarantee this. That would be the new government’s most important task.

What are your biggest concerns as a citizen, and how do you think the new government should address them?

It is yet again communalism. It is spreading like wildfire throughout the country. The new government should take steps to formulate and implement laws that would prevent religious fanatics from spreading hate. It should also take steps to make the citizens understand that religion is a personal matter. It is not something that should be bandied about in public. The government should make strenuous efforts to educate the public about it.

This election, according to the INDIA bloc, is a fight for retaining democracy in India. What are your thoughts regarding their claim?

Such an alliance is the need of the hour for the country. It comes in as the last-ditch effort to save and protect democracy in the country. It is a welcome thought. And though the Congress and the LDF are the big rivals in the state, their joining hands at the national level to tackle the threat to democracy is a good thing. I feel that more and more parties should join the alliance to negate the threat posed by the NDA.