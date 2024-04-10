Kerala Congress factions to capitalise on internal issues of opposite sides

KOTTAYAM : As the Kottayam parliament constituency is experiencing a direct confrontation between two factions of the Kerala Congress in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, marking the first time in 47 years, both factions are leaving no stone unturned to secure the victory.

The Kerala Congress(M) within the LDF and the Kerala Congress led by P J Joseph in the UDF are strategically leveraging internal opinion differences within the opposing faction to gain an edge in the election race.

Even while the KC(M)’s attempt to exploit the resignation of Saji Manjakambil, the Kottayam district secretary of the Joseph faction, they faced an unexpected setback on Tuesday, when former MLA P M Mathew, a member of the KC(M)’s high power committee, attended an election meeting of the UDF candidate K Francis George, offering his support.

During the election convention in Marangattupilly, Pala, Mathew launched a scathing critique of the KC(M) leadership and their decision to leave the UDF. Meanwhile, to counter the setback, KC(M) general secretary Stephen George clarified that Mathew had not been associated with the party for over a year.

P C visits Mani’s family

Amid an intense fight between Kerala Congress factions in Lok Sabha elections in Kottayam constituency, Kerala Congress P J Joseph faction’s working chairman and senior leader P C Thomas on Tuesday visited K M Mani’s house. He offered tributes to the KC (M) patriarch Mani on his fifth death anniversary.