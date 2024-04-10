Kerala: In the north, med care goes south

The agitation venue wears a deserted look. While a handful of persons are sitting outside the Mini Civil Station in Kanhangad demanding a revision of the list of endosulfan victims, the public doesn’t seem too interested in the agitation that began more than two months ago.

“We started the protest to include 1,031 endosulfan-affected people on the victims’ list so they could get assistance from the government,” says P Shyni, convener of the Endosulfan Samara Samithi.

She points out that 1,905 persons were selected in April 2017 from around 4,000 people who attended medical camps organised by the state government across Kasaragod for the endosulfan-affected.

“When the final list was declared, only 287 people were selected. After a series of protests, a total of 874 people were included in the list, and the rest — 1,031 persons — were excluded without any reason. The order which said children born after 2011 would not be included in the list should be reversed. These children need medical and financial assistance. We are planning to start an indefinite hunger strike in May,” Shyni says.

The plight of the endosulfan victims speaks volumes about the neglect and stepmotherly attitude of the authorities to the woes of those living at the northern tip of Kerala. Elections come and go but the situation never changes for them.