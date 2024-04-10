Kerala six-year-old sets 10 world records in natural painting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Six-year-old Sreyas has achieved 10 world records in natural painting within three hours.

He made a 44 inches × 60 inches wall painting created using natural materials such as chalk, charcoal, leaf juice, soil, beetroot juice, cotton, and water.

Sreyas received awards and recognition from various international record-keeping bodies including International B Record India Book Record, Asia Book of Record, Kids World Record, Kalam’s World Record, American Book of Record, Magic Book of Record, European Book of Record, Golden Book of Record, Jaekbi Book of Record, and International Kid Super Talented Award.

He has no formal painting training. In addition to the world records he received a World Record University Degree for his talent.

Sreyas is the son of Charithra, a staffer at laboratory/blood bank at SUT Hospital and Rajesh from the agricultural department.

In acknowledgment of Sreyas’ achievement, Pattom SUT Hospital organized a special ceremony to felicitate Sreyas’s talent.

Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital Colonel Rajeev Mannali, presented Sreyas with a memento and a cash prize.