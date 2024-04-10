Rahman effect: Viral Manjeri girl now a star presence at campaigns

MALAPPURAM : Meera E, an 18-year-old singer from Thamarassery near Manjeri, came into the spotlight after composer A R Rahman shared a video of her singing “Periyone” song from the movie Aadujeevitham on his social media handles.
The video, shared by the legendary musician, garnered millions of views across the country, marking a significant turning point in Meera’s life.
Following this breakthrough, Meera began receiving numerous invitations as a guest performer at school events and shop inaugurations.
Additionally, political parties have also started to engage Meera in their Lok Sabha poll campaigning activities. Recently, Meera was invited to the ‘New Gen Meet’ election campaign of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Manjeri.
It was a campaign of the League to introduce E T Mohammed Basheer, the UDF candidate in Malappuram, to the first-time voters in the constituency.
Meera was felicitated on the occasion and she sang the “Periyone” song in front of hundreds of first-time voters who attended the event. Before this, she had been invited to an anti-CAA rally organised by the Welfare Party of India (WPI) in Malappuram town.
The 18-yearold also performed a song during the event, aiming to inspire individuals to embrace harmony, cultivate peace, and reject racism.
“I upload videos of me singing on social media, especially on Instagram. I am lucky that Rahman sir saw it and even shared the video. I am on cloud nine,” Meera says. “I’m not a star campaigner for any political parties, but I attended the campaigns of the IUML and WPI as it was also an event to felicitate me. I will attend programmes of other political parties as well if they invite me to sing. I want to showcase my talent and inspire people.”
Meera, who aims to achieve more in her singing career, has recently started to learn music again. “During my childhood, I pursued music studies, but eventually, I paused. After some time, I recommenced my musical journey by enrolling in classes under the guidance of Nisar, a dedicated instructor at the music institute, Melodia. Unfortunately, the pandemic-infused lockdown disrupted my learning yet again. However, approximately four months ago, I resumed my musical education under the tutelage of music teacher Prabhakar at the esteemed Talenza Institute,” she says. Meera and her friends have also put together a music band called Nagara.
“Currently, our band consists of seven members, and we have initiated collaborative practice sessions. Our collective aspiration is to transform our initiative into a renowned musical band. At the same time, I am diligently working to become a famous singer,” she says. Meera is a first-year graduate student at MES College Mampad and the daughter of Kunjukuttan and Rajitha.