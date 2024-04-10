Rahman effect: Viral Manjeri girl now a star presence at campaigns

Meera was felicitated on the occasion and she sang the “Periyone” song in front of hundreds of first-time voters who attended the event. Before this, she had been invited to an anti-CAA rally organised by the Welfare Party of India (WPI) in Malappuram town.

The 18-yearold also performed a song during the event, aiming to inspire individuals to embrace harmony, cultivate peace, and reject racism.

“I upload videos of me singing on social media, especially on Instagram. I am lucky that Rahman sir saw it and even shared the video. I am on cloud nine,” Meera says. “I’m not a star campaigner for any political parties, but I attended the campaigns of the IUML and WPI as it was also an event to felicitate me. I will attend programmes of other political parties as well if they invite me to sing. I want to showcase my talent and inspire people.”

Meera, who aims to achieve more in her singing career, has recently started to learn music again. “During my childhood, I pursued music studies, but eventually, I paused. After some time, I recommenced my musical journey by enrolling in classes under the guidance of Nisar, a dedicated instructor at the music institute, Melodia. Unfortunately, the pandemic-infused lockdown disrupted my learning yet again. However, approximately four months ago, I resumed my musical education under the tutelage of music teacher Prabhakar at the esteemed Talenza Institute,” she says. Meera and her friends have also put together a music band called Nagara.

“Currently, our band consists of seven members, and we have initiated collaborative practice sessions. Our collective aspiration is to transform our initiative into a renowned musical band. At the same time, I am diligently working to become a famous singer,” she says. Meera is a first-year graduate student at MES College Mampad and the daughter of Kunjukuttan and Rajitha.