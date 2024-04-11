2,122 cameras in place for election surveillance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission is using 2,122 video cameras for surveillance, chief electoral officer Sanjay Kaul has said.

The visuals are monitored at the control rooms in his office and district offices.

The visuals include those from checkposts, cameras fixed on the vehicles of flying squads to detect violations and static surveillance teams. The visuals are also being monitored by returning officers. In all, 391 cameras have been set up at the training centres for election officials. Camera surveillance has also been arranged at postal voting centres. It will also be in place in strong rooms and counting centres.

The CEO has warned of strict action against those spreading fake news through social media. He asked people to maintain vigil against false campaign aimed at destroying the credibility of elections. Media monitoring cells under the CEO are keeping a tab on social media, print, audio and visual media.