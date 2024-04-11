Anil Antony dismisses allegations of bribery

PATHANAMTHITTA: Anil Antony, the BJP candidate in Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, has denied the allegations levelled against him by T G Nandakumar aka Dallal Nandakumar that he took Rs 25 lakh as a bribe for appointing an advocate as the standing counsel of CBI in Kerala High Court.

Refuting the allegations, Anil Antony came down heavily against Nandakumar and also against Congress leaders P J Kurien and A K Antony.

“My opponents are playing dirty politics fearing that I would win the elections. They levelled a baseless allegation after conspiring with a criminal case accused,” Anil told told reporters in Pathanamthitta.