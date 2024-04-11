Defence veterans enter political arena to amplify soldiers’ voices

KOLLAM : Veteran armed forces personnel have consistently been a focal point during general elections.

According to them, despite assertions from both Union and state governments on their significant efforts in supporting ex-servicemen, the reality seems to diverge.

Many ex-servicemen allege ongoing discrimination in terms of pay and allowances by the government. They allege that the government has been a mute spectator to their protests. In response, the Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party (BJKP), composed of retired other ranks personnel and junior commissioned officers, has announced its participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to amplify the soldiers’ voices in the Parliament.

Notably, three ex-servicemen candidates from Kollam, Kozhikode, and Kannur, poised to contest the election, expressed a lack of confidence in both the NDA and UDF parties. “We have been protesting for the past two years on issues related to pensions, allowances, and discrimination towards other ranks by officers. We approached the defence minister, prime minister, and president, but it seems this government has overlooked our concerns as if we don’t exist anymore. Hence, it’s high time we entered the political arena and fought for our rights,” said Arvindakshan Nair, a BJKP party candidate for Kozhikode constituency.

Their objective of contesting elections is not solely to address discrimination in the defence sector, but also to advocate for a minimum support price for farmers and implement a universal healthcare scheme for citizens aged 60 and above.

“After retirement, we are all veterans. The disability and risks faced during service cannot be quantified. Our concern is not that officers receive higher allowances than us. But we have also suffered and deserve the same treatment as officers. We’re taking the electoral route because we can’t trust our politicians anymore. We have to fight our own battles,” said Ramachandran Babileri, a BJKP candidate from Kannur.

Meanwhile Hon Capt V P Nair, president of Poorva Sainik Samithi, stated that the government claims to have paid Rs 1 lakh for the first and second One Rank One Pension (OROP) schemes, with 87% of the amount allocated to officer ranks.

“From 1947 to 1972, other ranks were entitled to receive 75% of their salary. However, it was reduced to 50% in 1973 by Indira Gandhi. After protests by ex-service personnel, the Indira Gandhi government promised OROP. This means a soldier who retired in 1973 or 2023 would receive the same pension. The Modi government promised to implement OROP, but neither has our pension increased nor have we received any amount,” Capt Nair added.

Defence pay manual