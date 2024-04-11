Even in the land of Communist uprising, very few are calling it

PUNNAPRA/VAYALAR : The loyalties of the people of Punnapra and Vayalar, where the Communist revolt against the dewan of Travancore, C P Ramaswami Iyer, took place in October of 1946, have rarely been questioned. This is a Communist pocket borough. But has there been a shift in allegiance, more than seven decades after the Communist Party of India-led uprising?

“The Communist party is still strong here. Its leaders frequently visit the mandapam [memorial] and organise meetings. Family members of those who died in the revolt also receive pensions,” says Muraleedharan, 63, who runs a tea stall near the Punnapra-Vayalar Smarakam, the memorial to the uprising in Vayalar. There is no official number of the people — fisherfolk, coir workers and farmers — who died in the revolt, but party numbers put the figure at 200.

Punnapra-Vayalar comes under the Alappuzha constituency, which is locked in a tight three-cornered contest between Congress’ K C Venugopal, CPM’s A M Ariff, and BJP’s Sobha Surendran.

Bhasuran was on his way to attend the ‘party kudumbayogam’, the family get-together organised by CPM, when we met him. “Most locals attend party events and follow the Communist ideology. Youngsters are members of either the DYFI or the SFI (CPM’s youth and students’ wing, respectively),” he says. The ‘kudumbayogam’ was addressed by G Sudhakaran, the PWD minister in the previous LDF government and a leader with considerable influence in these parts.

It’s going to be a tight contest, reckons Bhasuran, who retired as a private bus driver. “KC has represented Alappuzha several times. And he’s now a national figure,” he points out, referring to Venugopal’s clout as an AICC general secretary.

Sadasivan, a stationery-store owner, said the memorial in Vayalar has become a meeting place for people to discuss politics and topical issues. “Many who participated in the revolt have passed away. However, they always tell us the story, and narrate their struggles. The Communist party, which raised its voice against the government for the betterment of working-class people, has left the deep root of communism in the hearts and minds of the people,” said the 78-year-old.

Though they talk about the impact of the revolt, people oversee the development and growth of leaders when it comes to elections. “The impact of the revolt was huge. Yet all three candidates are relevant here. Sobha is also doing well. Everyone has a good opinion of KC. UDF would have won all 20 seats if KC had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The efforts of V M Sudheeran, Vayalar Ravi, A K Antony, and K C Venugopal in developing the region were vital,” he said, adding that it was UDF MLAs and MPs who brought good schools and roads, and the people of Alappuzha know it.

Sadasivan reckons it’s a fight between Congress and the CPM here. “Most people here vote in favour of the LDF. Even after 78 years, around 60% of the population, including women and youth follow the left ideology.”