For Assam migrants, elections are a question of existence

PERUNBAVOOR : Despite the hot afternoon hours, tea shops, saloons and mobile service centres in Kandanthara, Perumbavoor, were a beehive of activity. Known as ‘mini-Bengal’, the place has a large concentration of migrant workers, mostly from West Bengal, and also from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Bihar.

With the election heat rising, the unfolding political scenario in the country is a hot topic of discussion among the residents. Many of them are busy booking tickets and packing their luggage to visit their hometown to cast their votes.

Uttar Pradesh native Mahindra Dev, who works as a tailor at a textile and stitching shop near the Bengali Colony, is a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi has raised the stature of the country. Look at our neighbours; Sri Lanka has gone bankrupt and the economy of Pakistan has gone for a toss,” he tells us in Hindi, in the midst of speaking in his regional language, Bhojpuri, to his customers and friends.

West Bengal native Shamina Sheikh, who was chit-chatting with Dev in the latter’s shop, says she was once an ardent communist. “However, over the years, neither the CPM nor the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have performed well in my hometown. This time, my vote is for Modi, because the BJP, through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, deposits a certain amount into my bank account. I used to receive Rs 500 during Covid days and now, I get around Rs 2,000,” says Shamina. Having lived in Kerala for more than a decade, Shamina says that though the Left didn’t perform well in her hometown, the CPM here has carried out several welfare activities.