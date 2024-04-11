Glass Bridge at Akkulam village gets safety clearance from NITC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Glass Bridge, the longest in the state, set to be opened for the public at Akkulam Tourist Village, has received safety clearance from the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode (NITC).

The bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore, is located close to the recently opened adventure zone at Akkulam Tourist Village.

The 36-metre glass bridge is constructed 54 metres above the ground and is expected to be an attraction for adventure seekers. The bridge offers a panoramic view of the entire park and the Akkulam Lake.

Those walking on the transparent surface of the bridge will be able to experience a slew of adventure features, including artificial mist, simulated rain showers and the illusion of glass cracking. “The glass bridge is ready to open and a team from NITC has examined the safety aspects. The date of inauguration is yet to be decided and it will happen only after the elections,” said an official.

The plan of the tourism department was to open the bridge to the public in March and Tourism Minister P A Mohammad Riyas was supposed to inaugurate the glass bridge ahead of the Lok Sabha election declaration. However, the plan was suddenly dropped following the floating bridge accident at Varkala. Glass bridge is one among the many adventure activities launched by the tourism department in the state.

The entire adventure tourism activities implemented across the state has come under scanner after the floating bridge accident at Varkala. As many as 15 people were injured in the accident. Following this, the tourism department roped in NITC to study and examine the safety aspects of all adventure tourism infrastructure in the state.

According to officials, after the introduction of adventure sports, the Akkulam Tourist Village has been generating more revenue. On average, the park generates around Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh during peak seasons and `10-`15 lakh during lean season.