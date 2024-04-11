Poll campaign-themed wedding card garners attention

THIRUVANANTAHPURAM : Balancing personal life and career is an art. Meet A Anvarsha, a young local leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Thiruvananthapuram who found scope for election campaigning in his wedding invitation card.

The 32-year-old, the party’s local committee secretary at Koonthalloor in Chirayinkeezhu, is getting married on April 17. Being a politician, Anvarsha has a large number of friends and acquaintances who are to be invited for the marriage reception.

“I cannot spare too much time for personal needs due to the election. So I thought of combining both - marriage invitation and election campaigning,” he told TNIE.

Anvarsha is campaigning for V Joy, the Lok Sabha candidate from the Attingal constituency. At the bottom of his wedding invitation card is a colour photo of the candidate and a one-line request to vote for him.