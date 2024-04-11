Poll campaign-themed wedding card garners attention

THIRUVANANTAHPURAM : Balancing personal life and career is an art. Meet A Anvarsha, a young local leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Thiruvananthapuram who found scope for election campaigning in his wedding invitation card.
The 32-year-old, the party’s local committee secretary at Koonthalloor in Chirayinkeezhu, is getting married on April 17. Being a politician, Anvarsha has a large number of friends and acquaintances who are to be invited for the marriage reception.
“I cannot spare too much time for personal needs due to the election. So I thought of combining both - marriage invitation and election campaigning,” he told TNIE.
Anvarsha is campaigning for V Joy, the Lok Sabha candidate from the Attingal constituency. At the bottom of his wedding invitation card is a colour photo of the candidate and a one-line request to vote for him.
The bride, Nadhiya S, too agreed to the idea, he says. She hails from Mananakku in Attingal and has just completed her master’s in commerce. Her parents are Salahudeen M and Saboora S. “Unlike me, she does not have any political background. But she readily supported my idea,” he says. Anvarsha has been involved in politics since his school days. He was the former president of the All India Students’ Federation, the students’ wing of the CPI, and a former senate member of Kerala University. He holds a postgraduate degree in mass communication and journalism. Anvarsha’s parents are late Abdulsalam and Arifabeevi.
He hails from Kizhuvilam in Chirayinkeezhu. The marriage function is at the KTCT auditorium at Kaduvayil at noon.