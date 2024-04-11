Sobha Surendran’s charges baseless, says Gokulam Gopalan

KOCHI : Entrepreneur and film producer Gokulam Gopalan refuted allegations raised against him by BJP leader and Alappuzha L S candidate Sobha Surendran on Wednesday, terming them baseless.

In a statement released to the media, Gopalan clarified that the remarks made about him in connection with the SNDP Yogam general secretary are false. He emphasised that he maintains a distance from political parties.

“While I maintain cordial relations with leaders of various political parties, I have never exploited these relationships for personal gain. Though I have differences with the current SNDP leadership, I have refrained from involving my political connections in such matters,” Gopalan stated in the release.

Sobha had accused on Tuesday that false information was being circulated about her on certain media platforms, alleging that the BJP leadership is uninterested in her candidacy in Alappuzha.

Gopalan urged Sobha to verify facts by reaching out to him before making such insinuations. He emphasised that as a public figure, Sobha has a responsibility to disclose her sources for news aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

“If someone has used my name to tarnish her image publicly, she has the option to take legal action against them. I do not interfere in the editorial freedom of news channels in which I have invested,” he added.

Furthermore, Gopalan asserted that he would seek legal recourse if he is once again dragged into factually incorrect political allegations.