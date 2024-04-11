Syro-Malabar parish screens documentary on Manipur violence at vacation Bible class

KOCHI : On the heels of the Idukki eparchy and the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) screening The Kerala Story, a parish of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy has taken a different route.

It screened a documentary, called Cry of the Oppressed, on the violence in Manipur. Sanjopuram St Joseph’s Church under the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church screened the documentary on the final day of the three-day summer vacation Bible class for children.

Speaking to TNIE, vicar Fr James Panavelil said, “The documentary was screened to make children aware of the things happening around them. We wanted to give them a social message.” Around 125 children viewed the 15-minute documentary.

“The Manipur violence is one of the worst atrocities in the history of the country. It is something unthinkable,” he added.

Every year the Bible class is held during the summer vacation and is theme-based. “Every year we show films and documentaries that complement the theme selected by the catechism department of the church,” Fr Panavelil said.

“The lessons are based on Bible verses. After the Manipur violence broke out, members of the youth movement of our church were at the forefront creating awareness by staging street plays and other activities to throw light on the injustice,” says Fr Panavelil.