Thief claims he consumed poison, escapes from custody at MCH

KOCHI : An accused in a theft case gave the police the slip on Tuesday night after telling cops that he had consumed poison. Police have launched a search for Vishnu, 36, of Kuttichira, in Pathiyoor, Alappuzha, who managed to escape when he was brought to Ernakulam Medical College for medical examination.

Vishnu was absconding in a case related to the theft of a mobile phone and money belonging to a youth after assaulting him at a hotel in Aluva in July 2023. On Tuesday night, police received information that Vishnu was seen at a bar hotel in Aluva. Soon, police reached the place and took him into custody. “When we nabbed Vishnu, he was acting like an abnormal person. He told police that he would collapse soon as he had consumed poison to end his life. So we rushed him to the medical college,” a police officer said.

At the medical college, he created a ruckus by hitting the wall and trying to damage objects there. He also shouted at the police officials and people at the hospital. “As the presence of policemen was disturbing the accused, the doctor asked police officials to stand outside the examination room. When the cops left the room and the doctor started examining him, he pushed the doctor down and managed to flee from the examination room. When police official entered the room hearing the noise, he had already left the area,” the police official said.

Though police checked the entire hospital premises, Vishnu could not be found. Police have launched a search by checking the CCTV cameras in the area. Police are checking the places where he is likely to go. Police are also monitoring his friends. “He is wanted in numerous theft and criminal cases. Our entire team is after him. We hope to nab him soon,” the police officer said.