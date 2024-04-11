Vital connect amiss

As the KSRTC bus winds through the Nadukani ghat, the impact of the punishing summer on the lush green forests of Wayanad is unmistakable. The grasslands have dried up and the streams are shrinking.

The southwest monsoon has been deficient in Wayanad for the past few years and farmers complain it has affected the paddy farming cycle. And the intense heat is driving wildlife to human habitats in search of food and water. “People are migrating to towns abandoning their farmlands fearing wild animals,” says Gopi, a farmer in Sultan Bathery.

“Elephants, bisons, monkeys, deer, wild pigs and squirrels are destroying our crops. And we are scared to venture out after nightfall as tigers are roaming around.” While dairy farming is the main source of income for small-scale farmers, Gopi points out that people are even selling their cattle because of the fear of a tiger attack. The farmers allege there is an overpopulation of tigers in the Wayanad sanctuary and the big cats are straying into villages.

Politicians on the campaign trail are also facing a volley of questions regarding infrastructure development and minimum support price for agriculture products. “The biggest challenge for Wayanad residents is the lack of medical facilities,” says Dr Biju Ninan, of Mananthavady.

“There is no facility for cardiac care and other emergency medicine at the Mananthavady medical college hospital.”

When critical patients are referred to the Kozhikode medical college hospital, the other big hurdle comes in the way – transportation. “We are facing traffic snarl-ups on the Thamarssery ghat road round the clock. Around 15 patients have died in ambulances while being transported to Kozhikode over the past two years,” says Dr Biju.