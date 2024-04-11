Will rename Sultan Bathery as Ganapati Vattam if I win, promises BJP’s Surendran

KOZHIKODE : BJP state president and NDA’s Wayanad candidate K Surendran has said that Sultan Bathery will be renamed as Ganapati Vattam if he wins the election.

Citing historical significance, Surendran in a recent interview emphasised the need to restore the original name of the town, which he claims was changed during Tipu Sultan’s invasion.

According to him, Sultan Bathery was originally known as Ganapati Vattam, symbolising its association with Lord Ganesh. Surendran’s proposal draws attention to the complex history of the region, particularly its resistance against Tipu Sultan’s invasion.

He said, “Renaming Sultan Bathery will not only honour its historical roots but also serve as a tribute to the valour of those who fought against foreign aggression.”

Furthermore, Surendran argued that the renaming would be implemented with the support of the Modi government if he secures victory as an MP. He said the proposed change reflects a broader effort to reclaim historical identities.