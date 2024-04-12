Eco-tourism centres in Wayanad still shut; stakeholders in a fix

KALPETTA : The closure of eco-tourism centres in the district due to the recent spate of wild animal attacks has dealt a severe blow to the local populace, who are heavily reliant on tourism for their livelihood.

The temporary shutdown, mandated by a High Court order following the tragic death of a forest watcher in a wild elephant attack, has left many individuals and families in dire straits. All the eco-tourism centres under the forest department have been closed in the district since February 17.

Kuruva Island and Meenmutty waterfalls, once bustling tourist hubs, now stand deserted, shrouded in the fear of potential wild animal encounters. For individuals like veteran taxi driver Joseph Jacob, whose livelihood hinges on catering to tourists, the sudden cessation of work has created a vacuum of income and uncertainty about the future.

Joseph, who drives a cab at Vythiri said, “I have been taking tourists to various places in Wayanad for the past 42 years. But for the last 20 days, I have not got a single call. This is the summer vacation time when Wayanad witnesses the maximum flow of tourists, but the days ahead don’t seem to be attractive for the sector due to the current scenario,” he said.

The closure not only impacts the immediate stakeholders but also has wider ramifications for the entire economy of the district. The Wayanad District Tourist Guides Association underscores the urgency of restoring normalcy to revive the region’s economic lifeline.According to the its members, efforts must be directed towards implementing robust safety protocols to mitigate the risks posed by wild animals while simultaneously devising strategies to support those dependent on tourism.