Elephant falls into well at Kottappady village in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: A wild elephant fell into a well at Kottappady near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district in the wee hours of Friday. Though the forest department staff lead by Kodanad range officer Geo Basil Paul reached the spot and started preparations to rescue the animal, local residents launched a protest demanding adequate compensation as the elephant has destroyed crops in the area.

According to local residents, the elephant fell into a well in the farm land of Pathrose of Plachery at around 1 am on Friday. The residents searched the area hearing the trumpeting of elephant and found the animal trapped in the well.