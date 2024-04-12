Food for trot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It is a given that candidates receive ample food for thought during their hectic campaign trails. But what about the food for the tummy that fuels them through the jamboree?
A common refrain we got from several candidates was that it was the interactions with the common folk that supplied them with the josh to keep pushing forward even in this sapping heat.
“Food is just one factor that brings energy,” said Ponnani UDF candidate Abdussamad Samadani. “There are different highs one gets during election campaigns. Meeting people, making conversations, sharing memories… there isn’t anything more to ask for.”
Now, coming to the actual poll plate, most candidates prefer to keep it simple. They also take care to keep themselves well-hydrated with water (many of them prefer it hot), tender coconut, lime juice or buttermilk.
Thiruvananthapuram LDF candidate Pannian Raveendran says he tries not to skip the three meals. “‘Puttu-pazham is my all-time favourite breakfast. I love robusta, but have other varieties of banana too,” he said. “I have a simple lunch with pulissery, avial and fish curry. Dinner is usually three small dosas. And in between the meals, lots of water. I prefer plain, hot water over other drinks.”
Fish curry meals is a common lunch choice for Thiruvananthapuram NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Mavelikara UDF candidate Kodikkunil Suresh and Samadani as well.
According to Rajeev’s team, the BJP leader was not fussy about food. “He hits ‘Chandrettante Chayakkada’ (a popular teashop) at Sasthamangalam often. He always carries lime juice, bananas and lots of water while travelling,” said a team member.
“Food on time is not possible, so he munches down whatever he gets during the campaign. He prefers light food at night.”
Alappuzha UDF candidate K C Venugopal said he, too, wasn’t too picky about food, but stressed that proper hydration was vital. “Buttermilk, lime juice, salads and plenty of water make up my election-time diet,” he added.
Ernakulam UDF candidate Hibi Eden also takes extra care to not get sun-zapped. “He completely avoids oily food. Biriyani is his favourite dish, and supporters often arrange it during campaigns, but he avoids it,” said Hibi’s wife Anna Linda.
“His car has an icebox that’s well-stocked with buttermilk,watermelon and cut fruits. Cotton balls dipped in lavender oil too are kept in the car to beat the tan during campaigns.”
Some veterans – like Kozhikode LDF candidate Elamaram Kareem, LDF’s Thomas Issac in Pathanamthitta and UDF’s Rajmohan Unnithan in Kasaragod – say food is the last thing on their minds during elections.
“I just go with the flow, there isn’t any diet that I follow,” said Issac. Kareem, meanwhile, said diet was “a trivial issue during elections”. “It is the time to discuss politics,” he added.
What about first-timers? Ernakulam LDF candidate K J Shine said she found the campaign trail quite difficult during the initial phase. “But now, I have come to terms with the new routine,” she added.
“I am not rigid about food choices. I try to eat light, preferably fruits and vegetable salads. I also take a lot of liquids.”
Wayanad LDF candidate Annie Raja and Ponnani NDA candidate Niveditha Subramaniam said, though it was their first outing as candidates, they had been active in election work for their parties, and were used to the chaos.
“I eat whatever is available and have no special diet. But I am the happiest when I have rice porridge,” said Annie. Like Pannian, Niveditha, too, prefers to drink only hot or warm water during campaigns. “I avoid nonvegetarian food,” she added. “I carry Ayurvedic medicines and ointments to tackle minor health issues that could crop up due to the heat and skipping meals.”
Kollam NDA candidate K Krishnakumar ensures five hours of sleep before kickstarting the daily campaigning and includes plenty of liquids in his diet to avoid exhaustion. “I have food in limited quantities. I also take ORS whenever I feel dehydrated,” he said.
A month of election campaigning while fasting, candidates have had dried up throats and tiring days yet that did not slow the campaign pace.
For devout Muslim candidates, things were doubly challenging as a major part of their campaigns was during the Ramadan fasting period. “It was difficult to stay hydrated. I used to wake up at 4am and have food with high water content. I would also gulp down as much water as possible before the fasting begins. But long speeches during the campaign trails used to dry my throat out,” said Alappuzha LDF candidate A M Arif.
“Now that Eid is over, I have switched to my normal routine of having oats, eggs and fruits in the morning, taking vitamin supplements and hydrating drinks. I prefer a light dinner, and ensure four hours of good sleep.”
Malappuram UDF candidate E T Muhammed Basheer said that he had no trouble during the fasting period, and can easily switch diet modes. “However, to be able to drink the usual morning tea after 30 days was a truly special feeling,” he added.
Source of energy
