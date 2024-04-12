Food for trot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It is a given that candidates receive ample food for thought during their hectic campaign trails. But what about the food for the tummy that fuels them through the jamboree?

A common refrain we got from several candidates was that it was the interactions with the common folk that supplied them with the josh to keep pushing forward even in this sapping heat.

“Food is just one factor that brings energy,” said Ponnani UDF candidate Abdussamad Samadani. “There are different highs one gets during election campaigns. Meeting people, making conversations, sharing memories… there isn’t anything more to ask for.”

Now, coming to the actual poll plate, most candidates prefer to keep it simple. They also take care to keep themselves well-hydrated with water (many of them prefer it hot), tender coconut, lime juice or buttermilk.

Thiruvananthapuram LDF candidate Pannian Raveendran says he tries not to skip the three meals. “‘Puttu-pazham is my all-time favourite breakfast. I love robusta, but have other varieties of banana too,” he said. “I have a simple lunch with pulissery, avial and fish curry. Dinner is usually three small dosas. And in between the meals, lots of water. I prefer plain, hot water over other drinks.”

Fish curry meals is a common lunch choice for Thiruvananthapuram NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Mavelikara UDF candidate Kodikkunil Suresh and Samadani as well.

According to Rajeev’s team, the BJP leader was not fussy about food. “He hits ‘Chandrettante Chayakkada’ (a popular teashop) at Sasthamangalam often. He always carries lime juice, bananas and lots of water while travelling,” said a team member.

“Food on time is not possible, so he munches down whatever he gets during the campaign. He prefers light food at night.”

Alappuzha UDF candidate K C Venugopal said he, too, wasn’t too picky about food, but stressed that proper hydration was vital. “Buttermilk, lime juice, salads and plenty of water make up my election-time diet,” he added.

Ernakulam UDF candidate Hibi Eden also takes extra care to not get sun-zapped. “He completely avoids oily food. Biriyani is his favourite dish, and supporters often arrange it during campaigns, but he avoids it,” said Hibi’s wife Anna Linda.

“His car has an icebox that’s well-stocked with buttermilk,watermelon and cut fruits. Cotton balls dipped in lavender oil too are kept in the car to beat the tan during campaigns.”

Some veterans – like Kozhikode LDF candidate Elamaram Kareem, LDF’s Thomas Issac in Pathanamthitta and UDF’s Rajmohan Unnithan in Kasaragod – say food is the last thing on their minds during elections.

“I just go with the flow, there isn’t any diet that I follow,” said Issac. Kareem, meanwhile, said diet was “a trivial issue during elections”. “It is the time to discuss politics,” he added.