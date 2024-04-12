Forgotten majesty: Cheena Kottaram fails to rise from ruins of time, apathy

KOLLAM : In the heart of Kollam lies a 120-year-old relic of royal grandeur, that has now been reduced to a dumping ground for garbage and a shelter for stray dogs. Nestled in Chinnakada, near Kollam railway station, this once-palatial edifice now finds itself ensnared by creeping vines, its majesty overshadowed by neglect. Yet, a closer inspection still reveals the breathtaking Indo-Saracenic architecture it once proudly flaunted.

The Cheena Kottaram was constructed in 1904 by the Travancore royal family. From originally serving as a guest house for royals and their guests during journeys along the Kollam-Shenkottai railway route, it today stands as a silent witness to the passage of time.

Despite decades of neglect, efforts to revive the Railway Palace -- as it was also known -- have been stymied by red tape. Kollam corporation, which initiated renovation plans years ago, found its efforts hampered by jurisdictional disputes with the Indian Railways, which now oversee the site. Despite appeals to former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in 2016 for permission to undertake maintenance, the corporation’s pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“In 2014, residents demanded that the palace be converted into a museum, but that failed to take off. In 2016, the corporation approached the railways to initiate renovation work, but that effort failed to evoke any response. We also requested that the building be handed over to the corporation for turning it into a tourism centre or museum, but nothing has come of it,’’ says Sajeev Soman, chairman of the public works standing committee of the corporation.

The Railways cited financial constraints and a lack of viability for failing to act. “Before undertaking any renovation project, feasibility must be assessed. The maintenance of the palace is not a viable project for the public rail transporter, and that’s why it is not a priority. Moreover, funds are scarce,’’ said an official.

The palace, which from the outside gives the impression of a two-storey structure, has only a ground floor with seven ornate rooms and Gothic-style arches. Red ochre bricks were used for the construction, in the style of traditional Chinese houses. Beyond that, the palace has no links with China.