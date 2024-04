THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : No allegation can ever question my credibility, said Congress veteran and former defence minister A K Antony, responding to charges of leaking defence secrets levelled against his son and BJP’s Pathanamthitta candidate Anil Antony.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, the Congress Working Committee member exuded confidence of the INDIA bloc working wonders in the election at the national level.

“I’m a time-tested politician, and don’t have to convince anyone of my credibility,” said Antony. He was responding to a serious allegation by controversial middleman T G Nandakumar that Anil leaked defence secrets when Antony was the defence minister.

The allegation, though raised against Anil, also pointed fingers at the Congress veteran.

Antony said he will respond to the charges, if necessary, after the Lok Sabha elections on April 26. “I trust the people. They know me well. If there’s a situation that necessitates my response, I’ll respond later. Those who want to raise it (during elections) can do so. I don’t want to clarify anything. No one can make me respond through provocation,” he said.

Referring to Anil Antony terming him an “outdated politician following an outdated ideology”, Antony said: “Father-son bonding is at home. He’s a BJP leader and I’m a Congress leader.” He further said that Anil might have made the remark as he’s part of the BJP. The veteran Congress leader said the initial trend that the BJP will win a straight third time, has changed.

“The INDIA bloc is emerging like the sun. The BJP won’t have it easy. India bloc stands a winning chance,” he said.