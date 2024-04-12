ICAR-IISR’s formulations to improve agri productivity

KOZHIKODE : The ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research (ICAR-IISR), Kozhikode, has developed and validated three new microbial formulations based on granular lime and gypsum to help farmers improve agricultural productivity.

Developed using IISR’s own patent applied technology, it has the ability to address soil pH issues and deliver beneficial microorganism concurrently through a single formulation.

ICAR-IISR director Dr R Dinesh said, “Around 6.73 million hectares of land in India is salt-affected. The saline soils adversely affect the agriculture productivity, often making crop production activities economically unviable”.

To promote use of beneficial microorganisms, ICAR-IISR have developed two gypsum-based bacterial formulations -- Bactogypsum and Trichogypsum. Bactolime integrates beneficial bacteria or PGPR’s (plant growth promoting rhizobacteria) with liming material into a single formulation. This not only ensures the availability of essential nutrients to plants but also help in enhancing nutrient use efficiency.

Recognising this potential, scientists at ICAR-IISR developed ‘Bactolime’, which integrates liming material and beneficial bacteria, performing the function of both ameliorating low pH of the soil and ensuring delivery of plant beneficial bacteria through a single product.

Both ‘Bactogypsum’ and ‘Trichogypsum’ act by buffering the soil pH to a near-neutral level, creating a favourable environment for the establishment of these microbes. This, in turn, improves the physical condition of the soil, enhances the availability of secondary nutrients, and boosts overall microbial activity.

Dinesh said that the technology opens up new vistas in designing integrated approaches for enhancing soil health and crop yields.