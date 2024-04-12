IIM Kozhikode gains 100 spots in QS World list

KOZHIKODE : The Indian Institute of Management- Kozhikode (IIM-K) has secured 100 spots to be placed in the Top 151-200 Institutes in Business and Management Studies globally, as per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2024. IIM-K was placed in 251-300 for the subject-wise ranking in 2023 and 351-400 band in 2022.

To produce the rankings for this year the QS team had analysed the reputation and research output of almost 5,000 institutions. From this group, as many as 1,561 were ranked across 55 narrow subjects and five broad subject areas, creating over 19,100 entries.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said, “IIM Kozhikode’s rise in the prestigious QS World University Rankings is a testimony to the Institute’s consistent and resolute pursuit of a holistic and intense approach to learning in the field of business and management studies..”