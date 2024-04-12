INTERVIEW | Modi is looking tired, fatigued: A K Antony

Lok Sabha poll campaigning has entered the second phase. Your assessment?

In Kerala, the situation is favourable for the UDF. Of the 20 seats, we face real challenge only in around 3-4 seats. The latest development is a change in the trend at the national level. Earlier, there was an impression that the BJP was certain to come back. That has changed. INDIA bloc has winning possibilities. In many states, except in UP, the Congress will make a comeback. Prime Minister Narenda Modi, who used to be like an action hero till the last election, seems to be tired now. Fatigue has set in.

What are the advantages for the Congress in this election?

There’s a fear among the people that if BJP wins for a third time, India won’t remain the same, the very concept will be under threat. Our Constitution is our Magna Carta. The basic structure of our Constitution is our strength. It says India is a Union of States. India’s diversity, which is our biggest strength, has come under threat. The BJP doesn’t approve of diversity. If they come back, the BJP will rewrite the Constitution. Similar is the case with citizenship. Religion cannot be a factor for citizenship. Equal justice and protection of minorities are the hallmarks of the Constitution.

Now, 28 parties have come together because of the Union government’s actions in the last one year. No political party is able to function. There’s no level playing field. Central agencies like ED, IT and CBI are being used to threaten Opposition leaders. Look at Electoral Bonds. The Congress also got money through Electoral Bonds. But that’s different. In the case of BJP, the ED will first ensure funds and then raid. This scare is what attracted other parties to INDIA bloc. Last time it was a scattered Opposition. This time Congress took the lead for INDIA bloc. Usually the Congress contest maximum seats. But this time, Rahul Gandhi took a firm position. He said how many seats we contest is not the issue. Defeating BJP is the ultimate aim. The number of seats the Congress is contesting is much lower than what it deserves. The BJP won’t have an easy walkover. INDIA bloc has a winning chance. It’s now coming up like a rising sun.

Usually a Gandhi family member contests from Amethi or Raebareli. What about this time?

One of the Gandhi family members will be contesting from either Amethi or Raebareli. Just wait and see.

What’s the situation in Kerala?

There’s an anti-state government trend. Never in its history have the people faced such hardships. Never has the treasury faced a financial crisis of this magnitude. Salary and pension are getting delayed. The PDS is in shatters. The agri sector is in crisis. Fear among people in high ranges and destruction of the industry have contributed to the total crisis. Youngsters have no hope for their future here. There’s an outward flow of talent from the state. In fact, continuity in governance has negatively impacted the CPM. How many parents dare to send their kids to college hostels now? There are SFI kangaroo courts everywhere. The recent bomb blast has added to their crisis. An anti-BJP, anti-Modi trend caused by Manipur and CAA among the minorities, coupled with a general anti-Marxist, anti-state government trend will help the UDF.