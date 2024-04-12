INTERVIEW | Modi is looking tired, fatigued: A K Antony

Lok Sabha poll campaigning has entered the second phase. Your assessment?
In Kerala, the situation is favourable for the UDF. Of the 20 seats, we face real challenge only in around 3-4 seats. The latest development is a change in the trend at the national level. Earlier, there was an impression that the BJP was certain to come back. That has changed. INDIA bloc has winning possibilities. In many states, except in UP, the Congress will make a comeback. Prime Minister Narenda Modi, who used to be like an action hero till the last election, seems to be tired now. Fatigue has set in.
What are the advantages for the Congress in this election?
There’s a fear among the people that if BJP wins for a third time, India won’t remain the same, the very concept will be under threat. Our Constitution is our Magna Carta. The basic structure of our Constitution is our strength. It says India is a Union of States. India’s diversity, which is our biggest strength, has come under threat. The BJP doesn’t approve of diversity. If they come back, the BJP will rewrite the Constitution. Similar is the case with citizenship. Religion cannot be a factor for citizenship. Equal justice and protection of minorities are the hallmarks of the Constitution.
Now, 28 parties have come together because of the Union government’s actions in the last one year. No political party is able to function. There’s no level playing field. Central agencies like ED, IT and CBI are being used to threaten Opposition leaders. Look at Electoral Bonds. The Congress also got money through Electoral Bonds. But that’s different. In the case of BJP, the ED will first ensure funds and then raid. This scare is what attracted other parties to INDIA bloc. Last time it was a scattered Opposition. This time Congress took the lead for INDIA bloc. Usually the Congress contest maximum seats. But this time, Rahul Gandhi took a firm position. He said how many seats we contest is not the issue. Defeating BJP is the ultimate aim. The number of seats the Congress is contesting is much lower than what it deserves. The BJP won’t have an easy walkover. INDIA bloc has a winning chance. It’s now coming up like a rising sun.
Usually a Gandhi family member contests from Amethi or Raebareli. What about this time?
One of the Gandhi family members will be contesting from either Amethi or Raebareli. Just wait and see.
What’s the situation in Kerala?
There’s an anti-state government trend. Never in its history have the people faced such hardships. Never has the treasury faced a financial crisis of this magnitude. Salary and pension are getting delayed. The PDS is in shatters. The agri sector is in crisis. Fear among people in high ranges and destruction of the industry have contributed to the total crisis. Youngsters have no hope for their future here. There’s an outward flow of talent from the state. In fact, continuity in governance has negatively impacted the CPM. How many parents dare to send their kids to college hostels now? There are SFI kangaroo courts everywhere. The recent bomb blast has added to their crisis. An anti-BJP, anti-Modi trend caused by Manipur and CAA among the minorities, coupled with a general anti-Marxist, anti-state government trend will help the UDF.
Won’t the anti-Modi trend help the LDF?
There was such an impression in the first phase. It was the Congress that formed this Constitution. The Communist party has no role in it. The Constitution clearly says that religion cannot be the basis for citizenship. Never in the history of the country has it ever been made a criterion. I still believe that the Supreme Court will cancel this amendment. Pinarayi Vijayan has been only trying to stoke the fire. They follow different strategies at different times. The LDF campaign no longer creates ripples among minorities. That’s why the Kerala CM doesn’t go outside the state for campaigning. In Tamil Nadu they seek votes with photos of Stalin and Rahul Gandhi.
Is the Congress in Kerala facing a leadership vacuum?
The Congress leadership is now united. Earlier there was issues within the party. We now have an emerging leadership. There’s collective discussion between KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala. When they take a final decision, they consult K C Venugopal too. There’s no dissent in the leadership now.
How do you look at BJP’s growth in Kerala?
The BJP has some pockets in Kasaragod, Palakkad town and in the state capital. The golden era for BJP in Kerala was 2019. That’s partly due to the Left government’s blunder in Sabarimala. I’m ceratin that the BJP will end a poor third in all 20 seats this time.
How can you say that when the BJP poses a major threat in constituencies like Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur?
They have some presence here. It’s true that wishing them away is not possible. But I’m sure they will be end up third.
Over the years many Congress leaders, including your son Anil Antony and Padmaja Venugopal, have ended up in the BJP.
Only some individuals have moved. Kerala’s chemistry doesn’t favour the BJP. During elections, there’s an ‘Aayaram Gayaram’ trend in the country. Till one month ago leaders used to move to the BJP, but in the last few weeks, there’s a flow of leaders from the BJP. It shows the weakening of that party. It’s no longer a one-way traffic now.
There are issues for the Congress, many caused by the Union government and the state government. The Congress is almost bankrupt now. Money is a factor. There are weaknesses. But we are trying to address them. The real election scenario will unfold only after April 15.
The other day you said you wish to see your son Anil Antony, BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta, lose, while he termed you an outdated leader toeing an outdated ideology?
I said what I wanted to say. Father-son bonding is at home. He’s a BJP leader and I’m a Congress leader. Let’s not discuss it.
He called you an outdated leader who follows an outdated ideology propagated by Rahul Gandhi.
Because he’s in BJP, he had to say that. Today Rahul Gandhi is the rising leader in India. Since Bharat Jodo Yatra, what we see is a new Rahul. Look at his interactions with people. The government has been targeting him. Look how mature is his response towards the harassment. He’s facing 20 cases in 8 states. But he’s least bothered. The ideological clarity with which he has been moving forward is commendable. He’s one leader fighting Modi without any fear. Rahul is no more just a Congress leader. He’s the champion of an anti-BJP ideology and leader of the INDIA bloc.
The other day a serious allegation was raised by T G Nandakumar that defence secrets were leaked by your son Anil Antony when you were at the helm of the ministry. In fact, the allegation points fingers at you though it was raised against Anil.
Don’t expect me to respond to such allegations. If necessary I’ll speak after the Pooram fireworks (referring to the Lok Sabha election). Don’t want to make an opinion when the fireworks are still on.
Isn’t it a grave allegation that affects national security?
I know whom should I respond to. That’s why I said let the fireworks get over on April 26. I’ll reply. I don’t have to prove to anyone my credibility. I’m a (time) tested politician.
But senior Congress leader P J Kurien indicated that there’s truth behind the allegations?
I won’t respond to anyone now. I trust the people. They know me well. If there’s a situation that necessitates my response, I’ll respond after the fireworks (smiles). Those who want to raise it (during elections) can do so. I don’t want to clarify anything. None of this can question my credibility. No one can make me respond by provoking me. If there’s a phase where I’ll have to respond, I’ll do so. But that’s after the election.
In an online poll conducted by TNIE, Pinarayi was voted as a bigger crowd-puller in this Lok Sabha election than Rahul. What’s your take?
We will see when he comes to Wayanad. Pinarayi can also do a road show like Rahul. Why is he not going to the masses while Rahul mingles with the crowd despite the security cover? Why is Pinarayi not showing such guts even during the election time?
The IUML flag was missing from the road show in Wayanad. Was it safeplay?
People decided that they do not want any flag in Wayanad. It was not a decision by AICC. It was a local decision. We were not party to it.
Long back you advised minorities not to get involved in collective bargaining. Do you think the situation has changed in 20 years?
Even Muslim organisations are not making it an emotional issue. I always wanted to remain as a worker of Congress, and not a representative of any particular community. Congress has an inclusive nature and has aligned with all community organisations, whereas the Maxist party tried to attack one particular community. They try to rule by dividing communities. We saw it during the Sabarimala issue.
How many seats will UDF get?
I don’t see any losing seats. Venugopal will regain the Alappuzha seat which the party lost last time.