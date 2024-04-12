K Babu poll case provides a boost for UDF

KOCHI : The High Court order upholding K Babu’s election, which was challenged on the grounds of him enticing voters with Sabarimala and Ayyappa symbols, has provided a political boost to the Congress-led UDF’s election campaign. If the Tripunithura verdict had been declared null and void, it would have been political ammunition for the LDF. Opposition front leaders pointed out that the CPM campaign to malign their candidate has been exposed and that their stand on the Sabarimala issue has once again been vindicated.

Responding to the verdict, Babu said the CPM, which did not accept the people’s verdict, should at least be ready to accept the court verdict. “This will definitely enthuse UDF activists campaigning for the Lok Sabha election. The slip with Lord Ayyappa’s picture was not printed and no voter received it. All this evidence submitted in court was fabricated,” he said.

In the 2021 assembly election, Tripunithura witnessed a tough contest, coming as it did after CPM’s M Swaraj wrested the constituency, that had elected Babu since 1991, in 2016. Babu entered the race in 2021 with the declared intention to win back the constituency. This was also the time when Sabarimala was a burning issue, and it was also a hot topic in the campaign. When the results were announced, Babu won by 992 votes. Soon after, Swaraj approached the court alleging that Babu had canvassed votes in the name of Lord Ayyappa and by milking the controversy over the entry of women at Sabarimala shrine.

“The LDF candidate attempted to malign the UDF by alleging that we had won on the back of BJP votes. Even the chief minister made a statement on these lines in the assembly. They were not ready to accept the people’s mandate. They insulted the people of Tripunithura by levelling the allegation. I have contested seven elections and never resorted to any malpractice,” said Babu.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the CPM is believed to have forged documents and submitted them before court. “The CPM tried all the tricks up its sleeves to try and have Babu disqualified. The petitioners failed to prove the veracity of the documents produced by them before court,” Satheesan said.

Verdict a slap in face of Babu baiters, says Satheesan

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has termed the High Court verdict in favour of Tripunithura MLA K Babu as a slap in the face of those who tried to defame the UDF. He maintained that Babu’s victory is a win for democracy. Reacting to the HC verdict, Satheesan recalled that from day one LDF and CPM had been trying to belittle someone who had won the Tripunithura seat after putting up a stellar show. “The CPM tried its level best to get Babu disqualified. The irony is that the complainant failed to prove in court the allegations he had raised against Babu, which also saw the veracity of the documents being rubbished. There’s no doubt that the complainant had misled the court by coming up with fabricated documents. The HC verdict is a slap in the face of those who tried to defame Babu,” said Satheesan. He added that the people’s mandate stands vindicated and that the HC verdict will only strengthen democracy.