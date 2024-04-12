Kerala HC directs court to provide copies of statements to survivor in the memory card inquiry

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, to provide certified copies of statements from individuals examined in the inquiry regarding the unauthorized access of a memory card containing videos of a sexual assault to the survivor. The survivor had previously been denied access to these statements by the Sessions Judge.

The survivor filed two applications with the Court: one to obtain copies of the statements from the fact-finding inquiry and another to challenge the inquiry report submitted by the Ernakulam Sessions and District Judge on January 8, 2024.

During the hearing, Justice K Babu clarified that the intention was never to keep the fact-finding inquiry report confidential. The survivor requested the statements of individuals examined during the inquiry to verify the accuracy of the inquiry report. As a result, the Sessions Judge is now required to promptly provide copies of these statements to the survivor.

When the second plea of the survivor to quash the inquiry report came up for consideration, the court asked "Is it possible to reopen the writ petition instead of initiating a fresh cause of action?

The counsel for the survivor argued that the court ordered an inquiry and if the inquiry doesn't comply with the directives of the court, they must bring the attention of the court. "Now it has been established that what I have alleged is true. But the inquiry officer doesn't comply with the direction of the court," said the counsel. The inquiry revealed that three persons, a former Angamaly court magistrate, and two court employees accessed the memory card containing the visuals of the 2017 assault and rape of an actor.