Kerala police arrests rape accused held after 27 years on the run

KOLLAM : The Anchal police on Wednesday arrested an accused in a kidnap and rape case, who has been on the run for the last 27 years. The arrested is Sajeev, a resident of Varkala, who fled to the Gulf after being granted bail by a court. He was arrested in 1997 for abducting and sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman.

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 16, 1997. Sajeev and nine others abducted the woman, who was returning home in a private bus after visiting a temple in Kulathupuzha, and sexually assaulted her. Later, Sajeev took her to a secluded place in a car and subjected her to repeated sexual assaults.

Following the incident, the police arrested a total of ten individuals, including the bus owner’s son. However, Sajeev was granted bail by a court a few weeks later and, subsequently, he fled to the Gulf. In 2003, he was declared a fugitive.

Recently, the police received a tip-off regarding Sajeev’s presence in Kerala. After days of surveillance, he was arrested from Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.