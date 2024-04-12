'Kerala story' screenings are ‘misguided propaganda:’ Intellectuals appeal for interfaith co-existence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A group of intellectuals have decried the screening of the film ‘Kerala Story’ by a section of the Christian church for young believers as part of what the organisers said was an attempt to ‘create awareness’.

“It is most unfortunate that a film made as part of a political propaganda and with little concern for ground facts is being screened by a certain section of Christian churches; creating fears of an impending Inter-community division that too on an issue dismissed by the Central Government as non-existent,” a joint statement by the intellectuals said.

The intellectuals referred to an answer to a question in Lok Sabha, by the Ministry of Home Affairs that categorically said on February 4, 2020 that “no such Love Jihad has been reported by any of the central agencies”.

They also urged the Christian church not to fall prey to such “vulgar propaganda” which can upset the generations- long community balance and affect peaceful interreligious /interfaith existence. The group of 46 intellectuals who signed the petition included K P Fabian, former Ambassador; Dr N J Kurian, former member of Planning Commission; writers Arundhati Roy, M N Karassery and Sara Joseph to name a few.