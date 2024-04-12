Kin of jumbo attack victim to receive docus for claiming compensation

KALPETTA : The victims of wild animal attacks who belong to the Scheduled Tribe community have been riddled by challenges in claiming compensation from the government due to lack of proper documents. However, amid this fuss, the family of one of the victims has emerged successful in their efforts to claim the money. The money will be released to the family of Mini, who recently died in a wild elephant attack in Malappuram-Wayanad border, as their missing documents were re-issued with the help of the District Legal Services Authority.

Mini, 35, of Cholanayakkan tribe in Parappanpara, Muppainad panchayat in the Meppadi forest range was trampled to death by a wild elephant on March 28 when she went to collect honey in the woods. She is survived by her husband Suresh and five children. Suresh is still undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after the elephant attack. The couple’s eldest son is 16-year-old and the youngest is 2-year-old. The children are now being looked after by Mini’s sister and family in Kambalappara, Kadassery in the Malappuram district. The team led by Malappuram District Legal Service Authority Chairman and Manjeri Principal Sessions Court Judge Sanil Kumar handed over the documents for the inheritance certificate to the family of Mini on Wednesday.

“The children did not have Aadhaar cards and birth certificates. Two children received their documents and other applications are under process. The documents were made available in connection with the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) officers and other departments,” said Malappuram District Legal Service Authority Secretary and Sub-Judge M Shabir Ibrahim.