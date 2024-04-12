LS polls: Kerala to have 62 companies of central armed police personnel for additional security

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will have 62 companies (roughly 7,500 personnel) of the central armed police forces (CAPF) deployed mainly to provide security cover in trouble-prone polling booths in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. This will be in addition to personnel form the state police and specially recruited policemen who would be manning other polling stations.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)- Kerala Sanjay Kaul, 17 companies of CAPF are already stationed in the state and the remaining personnel would arrive soon. "In addition to their deployment in critical polling booths, the CAPF personnel will guard the polling material distribution centres, strong rooms and counting centres," the official said.

As on April 10, the state has 1,162 polling stations requiring tight security cover. There are 323 'critical' polling stations that are located in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected ares in north Kerala. Of these, 84 are in Wayanad and 82 in Malappuram districts. Another 331 booths are located in 'vulnerable' areas.

A final assessment of the security requirements of polling stations and its further classification into various categories would be taken after a high level meeting chaired by the CEO next week. The force deployment pattern would also be decided at the meeting.