P K Biju grilled again in Karuvannur case

KOCHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday interrogated former MP and CPM state secretariat member P K Biju as part of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank money laundering case. Biju underwent interrogation for the third time in the past one week.

The interrogation that started at 11 am continued till night. Earlier, he was questioned on April 4 and 8. It was a committee under Biju which conducted an internal inquiry ordered by CPM into the misappropriation of loans at the bank.

Similarly, the ED had claimed that Biju was associated with the prime accused and Thrissur-based financier Satheeshkumar. Biju is the third state-level CPM leader after former minister A C Moideen and state committee member M K Kannan to be questioned by the agency in the case.