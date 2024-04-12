Poll beats fill playlists, singers & composers in Kerala mint money

KOCHI : Peppy tracks, mostly parodies of hit film songs, have become the mainstay of election campaigns not only at the local level but also nationally. The songs, all praising a candidate and why people should choose them, add vibrancy to any electioneering which would otherwise only have speakers blaring with announcements and messages seeking votes, played on repeat. So naturally, demand for poll parodies goes up during any election. And it also brings much-needed moolah for lyricists, singers and studio owners.

Says Shiju Anjumana of Kochi, a veteran when it comes to campaign songs, “The demand for the songs, which provide candidates with much-needed exposure by extolling their achievements, are also a means to make good money. However, the work we get during national-level elections like Lok Sabha polls is lesser than local body polls.”

In the past, especially in North Kerala, elections songs having the ‘mappilapattu’ flavour were ion huge demand, says Shiju, who has been making such songs for over a decade. “The trend has now changed,” says Smitha Biju, state secretary of Singing Artists Association Kerala (SAA-Kerala).

“Nowadays, candidates and parties are more into tunes based on hit film songs, mainly because unlike an original song, these ones easily connect with people. They unconsciously sit up and take note when they hear familiar music,” says Smitha, who owns a recording studio in Alappuzha.

Both Shiju and Smitha say that as soon as elections are announced, party representatives approach them with bookings. Once the candidates are finalised, their work begins and sometimes, the number of orders is so high that they have struggle completing the work.