Poll beats fill playlists, singers & composers in Kerala mint money

KOCHI : Peppy tracks, mostly parodies of hit film songs, have become the mainstay of election campaigns not only at the local level but also nationally. The songs, all praising a candidate and why people should choose them, add vibrancy to any electioneering which would otherwise only have speakers blaring with announcements and messages seeking votes, played on repeat. So naturally, demand for poll parodies goes up during any election. And it also brings much-needed moolah for lyricists, singers and studio owners.
Says Shiju Anjumana of Kochi, a veteran when it comes to campaign songs, “The demand for the songs, which provide candidates with much-needed exposure by extolling their achievements, are also a means to make good money. However, the work we get during national-level elections like Lok Sabha polls is lesser than local body polls.”
In the past, especially in North Kerala, elections songs having the ‘mappilapattu’ flavour were ion huge demand, says Shiju, who has been making such songs for over a decade. “The trend has now changed,” says Smitha Biju, state secretary of Singing Artists Association Kerala (SAA-Kerala).
“Nowadays, candidates and parties are more into tunes based on hit film songs, mainly because unlike an original song, these ones easily connect with people. They unconsciously sit up and take note when they hear familiar music,” says Smitha, who owns a recording studio in Alappuzha.
Both Shiju and Smitha say that as soon as elections are announced, party representatives approach them with bookings. Once the candidates are finalised, their work begins and sometimes, the number of orders is so high that they have struggle completing the work.
Shiju says, “There are some candidates who do look for original songs. However, those take time and are costlier. A parody costs around Rs 5,000 to make, while an original track will set a candidate back by around Rs 20,000, even more. For, an original work requires many people plus a live orchestra, while parodies need only a lyricist and singer. Many times, lyricists themselves provide the vocals. The karaoke track is downloaded from YouTube. It’s less effort hence the low cost.” Talking about requests from candidates about the things to be included in the song, Prajith K P of Thriprayar in Thrissur says, ““Of late, most parties and candidates insist on providing pre-approved lyrics. This leaves no room for creativity. Many times, the final product ends up very off-key and not so peppy.”
“It’s true,” says Shiju, adding, “Care has to be taken to merge the words in a way that they don’t stand out. We do find it very difficult when it comes to using party symbols right after the candidate’s names. It is tough.” He says making parodies for local body elections is tougher than making ones for LS or assembly polls, owing to the long-list of “achievements.”
“Imagine having to come up with lyrics extolling a candidate’s achievements like filling pot-holes, laying concrete slabs over open drains and the like,” he says, adding, “However, local body elections are also more lucrative financially.” Smitha agrees and says, “It is because there are much more candidates in local body polls.”