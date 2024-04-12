Rahul to hit campaign trail on April 15 & 16

KALPETTA : The UDF leadership has announced that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would reach Wayanad on April 15 for a two-day campaign in the constituency from where he is seeking re-election.

After the submission of nomination papers on April 3 along with his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul is coming to Wayanad for the election campaign for the first time.

Although the Congress leadership claims that the election campaign is going well in the constituency under the leadership of district and state leaders, the news of Rahul Gandhi’s arrival has created excitement among party workers.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Kannur airport on April 15 morning and will tour Sultan Bathery, Mananthavady and Kalpetta Assembly constituencies on the day.

There will be roadshows at Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, Vellamunda and Padinjarathara and a farmers’ meet at Pulpally and a labourers’ meet at Chandragiri Auditorium, Kalpetta, on April 15.

Rahul Gandhi will participate in a UDF rally and public meeting to be held at Kozhikode Beach on the same day evening.

He will tour Thiruvambadi, Eranad, Wandoor and Nilambur constituencies on April 16. There will be roadshows in Kodiyathur, Keezhuparambu, Urangattiri, Mampad, Nilambur and Karuvarakundu as part of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the UDF workers on Thursday started house visits soliciting votes for Rahul Gandhi.