Symbols rule the roost in Kerala Congress heartland

KOTTAYAM : During the merger of the Kerala Congress with the Kerala Congress (M) in May 2010, KC (M) patriarch K M Mani insisted on the chairman post for his faction. He made this decision to ensure that his party would not lose the ‘two leaves’ symbol in the event of a future split. Mani’s reasoning behind this was due to the fact that he had lost the Kerala Congress’ official symbol, ‘horse’, during a previous split in 1989. In that split, the P J Joseph faction secured the symbol as Joseph was the party chairman.

Despite Mani’s efforts to protect the ‘two leaves’, his son Jose K Mani had to field a candidate using a different symbol in the byelection held in Pala in September 2019, following Mani’s passing. This was because of the acute infighting in the party after Mani’s demise. KC (M) working chairman P J Joseph, who was the then party chairman, refused to grant the ‘two leaves’ to Jose Tom, the UDF candidate backed by Jose K Mani. Later, KC (M) experienced a vertical split, leading to months of legal battles. Eventually, Jose was able to secure ‘two leaves’ in time for the LSG elections in December 2020.

As Kerala gears up for another election, symbol has become a focal point in the ongoing battle between the different factions of the KC in the Kottayam constituency. This time, the Joseph and Mani factions (now led by Jose K Mani) are directly competing in the constituency, with the election symbol playing a crucial role in the contest.

To gain an advantage, LDF candidate Thomas Chazhikadan of the KC (M) is heavily emphasising their symbol - two leaves - in his campaign. The symbol has been prominently featured on wall writings, posters, and social media.