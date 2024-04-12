INTERVIEW | Vote-bases of CPI(M), Congress 'collapsed' due to appeasement of extremist elements: Javadekar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: , Apr 12 (PTI) The traditional vote-bases of Kerala's ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress have "completely collapsed" due to the "worst kind of appeasement politics" pursued by these parties to win over extremist elements in the state, claims senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

In an interview to PTI, Javadekar, who is the BJP's Kerala in-charge, alleged that the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-headed LDF were fighting the polls solely on the agenda of extremist elements, focusing on issues like CAA and Palestine instead of prioritising a development agenda.

Due to this, the other sections of society, considered to be the backbone of the Left party and the Congress, are "very much angry" with them, he claimed.

"Kerala election has entered a very exciting phase of electioneering. I say this because many earlier equations are collapsing. Earlier, it was Muslims and Christians for the UDF while Ezhavas and other Hindus for the CPI(M). But it has completely collapsed," Javadekar claimed.

He said the BJP is fighting the polls solely on the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.