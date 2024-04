KOZHIKODE : Malayalis from around the globe have joined hands to provide a lease of life to a 44-year-old Kozhikode man imprisoned in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. The crowdfunding campaign for the release of Abdul Rahim, a native of Kadampuzha, proved successful with contributions from across the state and around the world. The blood money for Rahim, who is facing the death sentence in the kingdom, was collected two days ahead of schedule. A total of Rs 34.45 crore has been raised as part of the initiative.

Rahim, who was sentenced to death for the accidental death of his Saudi sponsor’s paralysed son in 2006, has been languishing in jail for the past 18 years.

The fundraiser was managed by a trust established to secure Rahim’s release. The aim was to collect the money before April 14. The primary fund collection was carried out through the ‘Save Abdul Rahim’ campaign. It raised Rs 31.93 crore through bank transfers while the remaining Rs 2.52 crore was handed over to Abdul’s mother by private individuals and voluntary groups. On Friday alone, more than Rs 10 crore was collected. Businessman and philanthropist Bobby Chemmanur donated around `1 crore collected through his ‘yachana yatra’, which was kicked off from Thiruvananthapuram’s Thampanoor bus-stand on April 9.

Rahim’s family and well wishers are elated. “I’m very happy and grateful for the support we received. I never thought I would see my son again. But the love of the people has reignited my hope and now I’m eagerly waiting to lay my eyes on him. My prayers are with everyone who has contributed,” said Ameena, Rahim’s mother.